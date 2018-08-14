US to present GSP program to Kyrgyz businessmen

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

United States Assistant Trade Representative for Trade Policy and Economics Edward Gresser and Deputy Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Zeba Reyazuddin will make a presentation on the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for entrepreneurs and civil servants of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar news agency reported.

GSP provides a preferential duty-free regime for more than 3,500 products from a wide range of countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic, to promote the economic growth of certain US trade partners.

The Office of Trade Policy and Economics is responsible for the implementation of the GSP program worldwide. It is the largest and oldest program on trade preferences in the United States.

The GSP presentation will be held on August 17 at the Ministry of Economy in Bishkek.

