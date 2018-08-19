Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B

19 August 2018 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reaffirmed intention to bring the mutual trade turnover to $1 billion, Kyrgyz national mews agency Kabar reported.

During a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental council in Astana, Kazakh Prime Minister Muhammedkalyi Abylgaziev expressed opinion on the prospects for cooperation in the trade sphere between the two countries.

"Trade relations are a promising and profitable direction in cooperation,” he said. “I think that it is necessary to apply all effective mechanisms to bring trade turnover between our countries to $1 billion.”

In his turn, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that the interaction between the two countries on the state border is developing steadily.

Sagintayev added that the Kazakh government always pays much attention to strengthening of economic and good-neighbourly relations with Kyrgyzstan.

"Today, we see a positive trend in our trade and economic relations,” he said. “In 2017 mutual trade increased by 13 percent. I think that it is necessary to ensure further intensification of trade relations based on mutually beneficial supplies and establishment of joint ventures."

Sagintayev emphasized that the implementation of the road map will undoubtedly lead to an increase in mutual trade between the countries.

"The newly created Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan business council should become one of the most effective tools for resolving the tasks,” he added. “Its first meeting will be held by the end of this year. We pay special attention to the development of inter-regional trade and economic relations between the two countries. As part of the Almaty-Bishkek subcommittee for economic development, we started to implement joint projects to create modern agricultural wholesale markets."

Abylgaziev said that the governments of the two countries should focus on eliminating all obstacles that affect the level of trade turnover between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
UAE companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:18
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan mull prospects for co-op in trade
Kyrgyzstan 18 August 15:35
Aktobe military hospital announces tender to purchase medicines
Tenders 18 August 15:08
Kazakhstan Mortgage Company ends implementation of preferential mortgage program
Economy news 18 August 14:59
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for repair and construction work
Tenders 18 August 14:55
Latest
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13:02
UAE companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:18
Iran to unveil new fighter jet in days
Society 11:57
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas compressor
Tenders 11:51
Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:46
Iran exports of saffron, medicinal herbs rise
Business 11:33
Turkmenistan preparing for summit of IFAS founders
Turkmenistan 11:26
Iran’s IRIB ‎to hold int’l for installation of Computer Room Air Handler Units
Tenders 11:25