Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reaffirmed intention to bring the mutual trade turnover to $1 billion, Kyrgyz national mews agency Kabar reported.

During a meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh intergovernmental council in Astana, Kazakh Prime Minister Muhammedkalyi Abylgaziev expressed opinion on the prospects for cooperation in the trade sphere between the two countries.

"Trade relations are a promising and profitable direction in cooperation,” he said. “I think that it is necessary to apply all effective mechanisms to bring trade turnover between our countries to $1 billion.”

In his turn, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev stressed that the interaction between the two countries on the state border is developing steadily.

Sagintayev added that the Kazakh government always pays much attention to strengthening of economic and good-neighbourly relations with Kyrgyzstan.

"Today, we see a positive trend in our trade and economic relations,” he said. “In 2017 mutual trade increased by 13 percent. I think that it is necessary to ensure further intensification of trade relations based on mutually beneficial supplies and establishment of joint ventures."

Sagintayev emphasized that the implementation of the road map will undoubtedly lead to an increase in mutual trade between the countries.

"The newly created Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan business council should become one of the most effective tools for resolving the tasks,” he added. “Its first meeting will be held by the end of this year. We pay special attention to the development of inter-regional trade and economic relations between the two countries. As part of the Almaty-Bishkek subcommittee for economic development, we started to implement joint projects to create modern agricultural wholesale markets."

Abylgaziev said that the governments of the two countries should focus on eliminating all obstacles that affect the level of trade turnover between the two countries.

