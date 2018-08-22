Kyrgyz State Service of Intellectual Property and Innovation offers to support projects

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

Trend:

The State Service of Intellectual Property and Innovation under the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic (Kyrgyzpatent) has proposed for the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to conclude a memorandum of cooperation to establish partnership relations and promote projects in the field of innovations, the Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar said.

There is a possibility to jointly support the best innovative projects of Kyrgyzstan. The task is to prioritize joint work in the real sector of the economy.

Kyrgyzpatent has allocated grants for 11 projects worth about 7 million soms within the contest entitled "Best Innovative Project".

Representatives of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund stressed the importance of Kyrgyzpatent initiative aimed at developing cooperation and conducting purposeful work in promoting industrial developments to the market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news