Kyrgyzstan’s representatives to take part in int’l textile conference

26 August 2018 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s textile business will take part in the First International Textile Conference, to be held in Uzbekistan on September 4, 2018, the Kyrgyz national news agency Kabar reported.

"Uzbekistan Textile Conference" will be devoted to the latest trends in the industry, the development of international textile technologies, certification and digital marketing, scientific research in the development of "smart" textiles.

In particular, the trends of developing textile clusters, the issues of certification of textile products for the European market, the expansion of the range of textile products, the increase in the export volume, the current state and prospects of the world textile industry, the legal regulation of relations in the field of electronic commerce, digital technologies in the textile and clothing industry, trends in the fashion industry are planned to be discussed.

The Bangladeshi method is planned to be considered for the growth of the textile industry in Uzbekistan.

The unique opportunities for creative business presented by Uzbek and international textile companies, as well as advantages in the supply of ready-made clothing, will be showcased at the event.

Along with discussion of the current state and prospects of the world cotton fiber market, participants of the event will review the conditions created for attracting foreign investments to Uzbekistan’s textile industry.

Representatives of the textile business from Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, China, Russia, India, Japan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the US, France, Russia and more than 30 countries will also attend the conference.

There are more than 150 joint textile, clothing and knitwear enterprises in Uzbekistan today.

