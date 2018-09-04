Hungarian FM expresses willingness for active co-op with Kyrgyzstan

4 September 2018 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

During the Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Kyrgyz agency Kabar reported.

During the meeting, a fruitful exchange of views took place on the Kyrgyz-Hungarian cooperation, as well as current international issues.

Abdyldayev underlined the need to strengthen the political dialogue between the two countries, as well as to expand bilateral cooperation on all aspects of mutual relations, in particular in agriculture, tourism, education and science, as well as in finance and economy.

Szijjarto stressed the successful cooperation between the two countries and expressed the readiness of the Hungarian side for further active cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the meeting, Szijjarto was awarded a medal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for his contribution to strengthening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

