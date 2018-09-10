Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Chinese economic conference

10 September 2018 20:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

An international Kyrgyz-Chinese business conference titled “Implementation of joint investment projects as part of the One Belt, One Road economic development strategy” kicked off at the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek, Kabar news agency reported.

A delegation from Tianjin city (China) arrived to participate in the forum. The composition of the Chinese delegation consists of the business community and representatives of the economic sphere.

Representatives of the Kyrgyz government, the Economy Ministry and the Investment Promotion and Protection Agency of Kyrgyzstan participated in the international conference.

The forum participants got acquainted with the economic and trade potential of the two countries. The participants discussed the investment climate of Kyrgyzstan in detail, because there are plans to establish a Kyrgyz-Chinese industrial park.

