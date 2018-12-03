Ministry of Economy and WB discuss modernization of statistical system of the Kyrgyz Republic

A meeting with representatives of the World Bank mission is held in the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan on the completion of the implementation and results of the project “Implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics of the Kyrgyz Republic, kabar.kg reports.

The purpose of the visit of the WB mission was to discuss the results of the project, as well as further cooperation of the Ministry for the modernization of the statistical system.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views and touched upon a number of issues of interaction between the Ministry of Economy and the National Statistics Committee. The WB mission, noting the significant role of the ministry as a key user of statistical data, entrusted to conduct a review of key issues requiring special attention.

The Ministry proposed a number of proposals to improve the organization of statistics and the modernization of production and dissemination of statistical data in order to include in the partnership framework for the upcoming period.

