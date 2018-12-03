Ministry of Economy and WB discuss modernization of statistical system of the Kyrgyz Republic

3 December 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with representatives of the World Bank mission is held in the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan on the completion of the implementation and results of the project “Implementation of the National Strategy for the Development of Statistics of the Kyrgyz Republic, kabar.kg reports.

The purpose of the visit of the WB mission was to discuss the results of the project, as well as further cooperation of the Ministry for the modernization of the statistical system.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views and touched upon a number of issues of interaction between the Ministry of Economy and the National Statistics Committee. The WB mission, noting the significant role of the ministry as a key user of statistical data, entrusted to conduct a review of key issues requiring special attention.

The Ministry proposed a number of proposals to improve the organization of statistics and the modernization of production and dissemination of statistical data in order to include in the partnership framework for the upcoming period.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
30 municipalities of Kyrgyzstan exchange best practices on improving services
Kyrgyzstan 14:13
German Investment Corp. ready to invest in more spheres in Central Asia
Economy 10:08
Burian: Nearest aspirations in the relations of Kyrgyzstan with EU is increasing trade turnover to 1 bln euros
Kyrgyzstan 1 December 13:27
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 1 December 10:35
EU to ease requirements for obtaining Schengen visa by Kyrgyzstanis
Europe 30 November 16:42
Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan agree to intensify join fight against drug trafficking in the region
Tajikistan 30 November 14:06
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16