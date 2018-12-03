Green Climate Fund will allocate $ 10 mln to Kyrgyzstan

Director of the State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov received Director of the UN World Food Program in Kyrgyzstan (UN WFP), Mr. Andrea Bagnoli, kabar.kg reports referring to the press service of the State Agency.

The UN WFP in Kyrgyzstan will support the fight against natural disasters and climate change in the country.

For the first time the Green Climate Fund (GCF) provides a grant of $ 10 million for climate change adaptation measures to improve food security and nutrition in Kyrgyzstan.

Abdykalyk Rustamov, head of the the State Agency for Environment Protection noted that achieving sustainable food security is one of the top priorities in implementing the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic on announcing 2018 the Year of Regional Development, as well as the government program “Unity, Trust and Creation”.

“Thanks to the funds of the GCF, we will strengthen the support of residents of remote rural regions in adapting to climate change, grazing land management, proper land use and other areas,” Rustamov said.

In turn, the country director of the UN WFP in Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Andrea Bagnoli, thanked Rustamov for the warm welcome and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation and that the project will be successfully implemented in full.

“Food systems of the Kyrgyz Republic are highly susceptible to climate change, which negatively affects the food security of poor families. The GCF grant will allow us to work with small farmers and vulnerable communities and improve farming practices in order to ensure the food security of every citizen in the country,” added Bagnoli.

The funds will be directed to the implementation of joint projects of the UN WFP in Kyrgyzstan and the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry during 2019-2022.

Project participants will be more than 100 thousand villagers in Batken, Osh and Naryn regions. WFP UN and the State Agency will implement projects in collaboration with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation.

Grant funds will be used for the development of irrigation infrastructure, protection of farmland from floods and mudflows due to the construction of dams and strengthening of river banks.

In addition, the project will help farmers to explore and use innovative agricultural technologies for sustainable income in the face of climate change, including the processing of agricultural products.

The allocated funds will also be directed, in particular, for the technical equipment of the Kyrgyz Meteorological Service. It is planned to establish eight weather stations for collecting, analyzing climate data - changes in temperature, precipitation, etc., as well as disseminating information among farmers. This will allow farmers to more effectively plan agricultural work to increase productivity.

The WFP is the largest humanitarian organization in the world that fights hunger throughout the world, supplies food in emergency situations and works with local communities to increase their resilience and nutrition. Annually, WFP helps about 80 million people in 80 countries of the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news