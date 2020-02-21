Kyrgyzstan halts issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals
Kyrgyzstan has suspended the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals because of the coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, Kyrgyz news agency Akipress quoted deputy foreign minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov as saying on Friday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.
Chinese nationals who already have Kyrgyz visas are still allowed to enter the country, Abdrakhmanov said.
