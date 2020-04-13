Kyrgyzstan confirms 42 new cases of COVID-19, 419 in total

42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, taking the total number to 419, chief sanitary doctor, Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev told a news briefing on Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that among 42 new cases 25 are women and 13 are men.

The deputy minister said that another 16 medical workers have been infected with novel coronavirus.

At the same time 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 recovered. “Their laboratory results are negative,” Usenbaev said.

Thus, in total, to-date the number of recovered is 67 people.