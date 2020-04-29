Kyrgyzstan in talks to restructure $1.8 billion in debt to China
Kyrgyzstan is in talks with the Export-Import Bank of China to restructure its debt, Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiyev said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Central Asian nation, which owes the Eximbank $1.8 billion, said last month it would seek debt relief due to the impact of the coronavorus pandemic on its economy.
