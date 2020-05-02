Kyrgyzstan reports 13 COVID-19 new cases

Kyrgyzstan reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of May 2 morning, bringing the total number to 769, head of the public health department of the Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova told Saturday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Currently, 234 patients are in hospitals in Kyrgyzstan with coronavirus infection.

Akmatova said that 11 patients are in serious condition in hospitals, 5 of them are in intensive care.

She said that among the newly infected 2 are medical workers.

“In total, 200 cases of coronavirus were registered among medical workers, 122 recovered,” said Akmatova.

She also noted that 23 patients with a previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 were discharged from hospitals per day.

In total 527 have been discharged from hospitals throughout the country. Eight have passed away.