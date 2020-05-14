Kyrgyzstan reports 38 new COVID-19 cases. 1082 in total

Kyrgyzstan reported on Thursday 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally to 1,082, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Deputy Health Minister Madamin Karataev said that there are six medical workers among the newly infected.

The total number of infected medical workers has risen to 247, with 192 recoveries.

In addition, he said that currently, 335 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout the country, 5 of them are in intensive care.

Karataev said that in the last 24 hours, 9 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 735.

A total of 1,534 people who have had contact with infected cases are still under medical observation, he added.