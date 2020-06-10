38 new COVID - 19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan registered on Wednesday 38 new COVID - 19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2093, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country’s deputy health minister told a news briefing that of the new confirmed cases 7 are imported, 24 are contacts and 7 are unknown sources.

He said that one of the COVID-19 cases was detected in Talas Oblast, the only coronavirus-free oblast of Kyrgyzstan.

The deputy minister reported 2 more virus-related deaths, raising the nationwide death toll to 26.

The official noted that 89 more people recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals in the past day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1572.

Currently, 495 people remained hospitalized, and 2 patients are in intensive care.

In total, 1671 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 8558 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

Kyrgyzstan conducted 2816 tests in the past 24 hours.