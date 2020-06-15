Kyrgyzstan adds 87 new COVID - 19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Monday 87 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 2372, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Nurbolot Usenbaev, the country’s deputy health minister told a news briefing that over the past day 2278 laboratory tests were carried out.

Of the new confirmed cases, 64 cases were identified among the contact persons, 23 are unknown sources, he said.

Usenbaev said that among the newly infected 22 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 460, including 354 recoveries.

The official reported one new virus related death.

22 were recovered and discharged from hospitals in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1813.

Currently, 531 people remained hospitalized, and 4 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 2041 people who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation and another 10013 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors.

“The epidemiological situation in the country remains tense. There is a possibility of an aggravation of the situation. I would like to note that a lot of work is being done to combat the spread of coronavirus and I would like to encourage citizens to be serious and comply with all recommended sanitary and epidemiological requirements. Therefore, there is a risk of the spread of infection,” said Usenbaev.