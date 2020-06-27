Kyrgyzstan reports 309 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Saturday 309 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 4,513, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In total, 3,887 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, which detected 309 new cases, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev told a news briefing.

He said that among the new cases, five cases are imported, the rest 304 are identified within the country.

Karataev noted that among the new cases 43 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 712, including 414 recoveries.

Karataev said that 50 people were discharged from various hospitals in the country after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered to 2,212.

He also reported three virus related deaths, raising the death toll to 46.

Currently, 628 people remained hospitalized, 12 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 1,627 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine, in total 17,929 people had contact with infected patients.