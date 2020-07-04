Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 7,094

Kyrgyzstan registered 327 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 7,094, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Head of the public health care department of the country’s Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova said that 2,780 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

All of the cases are contacts of confirmed patients, she said.

Among the new cases 71 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 1065, including 490 recoveries.

Akmatova said that 59 patients have been discharged from hospitals per day and in total 2,714 patients who were tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered from the disease since the outbreak of the virus.

The representative of the Health Ministry reported 2 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of death toll to 78.

Meanwhile, 670 people remained hospitalized, 18 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 3632 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine.