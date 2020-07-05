Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88

Over the past 24 hours, 10 fatalities from COVID-19 have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Preventing Import and Further Spread of Coronavirus, 4 lethal outcomes were registered at the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital ( 3 men - 64, 66, 69; 1 woman - 64).

1 (man, 60) died at Nookat territorial hospital, Jaiyl territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 80), Moscow territorial hospital - 1 (man, 35), Tokmok territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 59), Ysyk-Ata territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 62), Kochkor territorial hospital - 1 (man, 81).

Since March, a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.