Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88

Kyrgyzstan 5 July 2020 15:43 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88

Over the past 24 hours, 10 fatalities from COVID-19 have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Preventing Import and Further Spread of Coronavirus, 4 lethal outcomes were registered at the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital ( 3 men - 64, 66, 69; 1 woman - 64).

1 (man, 60) died at Nookat territorial hospital, Jaiyl territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 80), Moscow territorial hospital - 1 (man, 35), Tokmok territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 59), Ysyk-Ata territorial hospital - 1 (woman, 62), Kochkor territorial hospital - 1 (man, 81).

Since March, a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian mining companies see increase stock sales
Iranian mining companies see increase stock sales
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 5
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 5
Iran launches second phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery
Iran launches second phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian mining companies see increase stock sales Business 16:14
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia Georgia 15:55
Kyrgyzstan's death toll from novel coronavirus climbs to 88 Kyrgyzstan 15:43
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 5 Society 15:14
EIB’s involvement in Azerbaijan focused on social and economic infrastructure Business 13:52
Tokyo confirms 111 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, NHK says Other News 13:35
Facebook - leader among social networks in Azerbaijan ICT 13:12
TOP-10 Azerbaijani private companies for non-oil export Business 12:55
Oil transportation via Batman Dortyol pipeline through Turkey up Oil&Gas 12:43
Google Chrome's share in Azerbaijan's browser market grows ICT 12:30
Iran launches second phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery Oil&Gas 12:19
Azerbaijani Bank BTB’s profit up in 2019 Finance 12:10
Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll Other News 12:03
Digitalization - driver of Azerbaijan’s economic growth Commentary 11:30
Croatia holds parliamentary elections amid COVID-19 resurgence Europe 11:17
Reforms in Uzbekistan attract more Indian businesses Business 10:42
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 43 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Georgia sees increase in Producer Price Index Business 08:59
1,452 new coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan for the past day Kazakhstan 08:42
Rapper Kanye West announces U.S. presidential bid on Twitter US 08:32
Zarif says will publish letters on how to activate dispute resolution mechanism Iran 07:40
IFC talks development of solar photovoltaic parks in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 07:33
7 dead due to heavy rains, flooding in southwestern Japan Other News 06:57
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 24 to 3,953 Russia 05:24
Iran files lawsuit against U.S. over sanctions amid COVID-19 fight Iran 03:47
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases drop slightly for 5th day Turkey 02:29
WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death World 01:33
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 212,000 World 00:39
A patient with a coronavirus died in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 4 July 23:07
Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Georgia Georgia 4 July 23:03
Azerbaijan to simplify its int'l road transport movement with new e-technology Transport 4 July 23:00
Turkey's cement export to Iraq drops Business 4 July 22:49
Fire in power plant in SW Iran contained Iran 4 July 21:31
TRACECA to implement pilot project on applying electronic permits Transport 4 July 21:11
Azerbaijani university opens tender on repair work Tenders 4 July 20:51
Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases Society 4 July 20:06
AZAL to perform another additional special flight to Istanbul Society 4 July 20:01
1 dead, 3 wounded in U.S. nightclub shooting US 4 July 18:59
Brazil reports over 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases, with 63,174 deaths Other News 4 July 18:06
Azerbaijan to increase share of renewables in electricity generation Oil&Gas 4 July 17:32
Azerbaijan Investment Company purchasing shares Azerbaijan 4 July 16:46
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, Malaysia almost double Business 4 July 16:31
Volume of S.Korean goods import to Azerbaijan grows Business 4 July 16:09
Turkmenistan to start second stage of cement plant construction in Lebap region Construction 4 July 16:08
New tourist zone to open in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 4 July 16:05
BSTDB may release second tranche of manat bonds Finance 4 July 15:57
Azerbaijani Kapital Bank expanding mortgage lending Finance 4 July 15:06
State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan reveals data for 1H2020 Business 4 July 14:58
Azerbaijan-Mexico five-month trade turnover increases Business 4 July 14:57
Turkey unveils volume of cargo transshipment from Ukraine via its ports Turkey 4 July 14:32
Activity of Iran's Aras Free Zone skyrockets, compared to last year Business 4 July 14:29
Talks over Energy Charter Treaty's modernization to start soon (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 4 July 14:15
Turkmenistan to build new plants for mineral fertilizer production Business 4 July 14:11
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 4 Society 4 July 14:11
Georgia sees increase in prices of real estate for rent in suburbs Business 4 July 14:11
Suicide car bomber hits checkpoint at Somalia's Mogadishu port Other News 4 July 14:06
Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain Europe 4 July 14:05
Fitch Ratings: Growth in Azerbaijan's insurance sector depends on regulated tariffs Finance 4 July 13:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 26-July 3) Finance 4 July 13:42
Oil transportation via Ceyhan-Kirikkale pipeline through Turkey up Oil&Gas 4 July 13:38
Lithuania considers transport co-op with Kazakhstan among top priorities Transport 4 July 13:36
Samarkand Automobile Plant in Uzbekistan to produce ambulances Business 4 July 13:34
Uzbekistan increases number of refrigerated cargo wagons Transport 4 July 13:17
Indonesia reports 1,447 new coronavirus infections Other News 4 July 13:07
Overall production up in Turkmenistan with major part falling on private sector Business 4 July 13:04
China allocates humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan, backing anti-COVID battle Kazakhstan 4 July 13:02
Turkmenistan reveals its oil production data for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 4 July 12:52
Iran's government stays committed to raising production Business 4 July 12:49
Uzbekistan receiving humanitarian aid from US charities Uzbekistan 4 July 12:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 26-July 3) Finance 4 July 12:45
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increases its total liabilities Finance 4 July 12:12
Georgian municipality reveals volume of potato harvest Business 4 July 12:03
India coronavirus cases hit record high amid monsoon rains Other News 4 July 12:02
Litzenberger: US, Azerbaijan share important partnership (VIDEO) Politics 4 July 11:56
Russia's coronavirus cases near 675,000, death toll passes 10,000 Russia 4 July 11:54
Australia's Victoria reports 108 new coronavirus cases, biggest jump since March Other News 4 July 11:53
UNEC brand was also known in Estonia Society 4 July 11:41
Uzbekistan to direct IDA's loan on urgent COVID-19-response measures Uzbekistan 4 July 11:40
Least attractive Kazakh economy sectors for French companies revealed Business 4 July 11:28
Turkmenistan's cargo transportation for 1H2020 revealed Transport 4 July 11:24
Turkmenistan's GDP increases in 1H2020 Finance 4 July 11:04
Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day Other News 4 July 10:39
Seven police hurt in violence at London music event Europe 4 July 10:37
Europe to supply Asian countries with olive products through Georgia Business 4 July 10:34
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus Georgia 4 July 10:32
Brazil health regulator Anvisa allows Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial Other News 4 July 10:15
Kazakhstan's import of Canada-made goods nearly twofold down Business 4 July 10:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 July 09:50
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer planning to produce next polypropylene batch Oil&Gas 4 July 09:40
Aeromexico shares rise for second day despite missed debt payment Other News 4 July 09:19
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 4 July 09:18
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 7,094 Kyrgyzstan 4 July 08:52
Kazakhstan confirms 1,644 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours Kazakhstan 4 July 08:40
Israeli PM asks citizens to follow COVID-19 restrictions due to surge in morbidity Israel 4 July 08:21
Air France set to cut more than 7,500 jobs Business 4 July 07:58
Turkey nearly halves leather export to Uzbekistan Business 4 July 07:34
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 4 July 07:32
Iran among top three countries in world for caviar producing, sturgeon farming Business 4 July 07:31
Brazil reports over 1.5 mln COVID-19 cases, with 63,174 deaths Other News 4 July 07:30
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 4 July 07:28
All news