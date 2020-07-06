Kyrgyzstan confirms 314 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Monday 314 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 7,691, Trend reports Kabar.

The country’s Deputy Minister Mademin Karataev said that all the new cases are contacts of confirmed patients.

Among the new cases 50 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 1,147, including 503 recoveries, Usenbaev added.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals rose by 41, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,843.

Karataev reported 4 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 92.

Meanwhile, 625 people remained hospitalized, 22 patients are in intensive care.

In addition, 4,131 asymptomatic patients are in home quarantine.

2,292 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.