Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan increases by 689 to 32,813

In the past day, 689 new coronavirus cases were revealed throughout Kyrgyzstan, raising the total number of infections to 32,813, the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Among the news cases, 28 are cases of medical workers' contamination, total now at 2,661, including 1,384 recoveries.

As of July 26, 1,185 cases of recovery from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia were registered, totaling 20,388 recoveries throughout the republic.

The Republican HQ also reported 28 more virus-related deaths, bringing Kyrgyzstan's death toll to 1,277.