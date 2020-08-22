Tajikistan and Kazakhstan hold political consultations

Yesterday, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan held inter-ministerial political consultations via video conference, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The consultations were chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohir Saidzoda and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Syzdykov.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral Tajik-Kazakh relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, and exchanged views on cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and interaction between countries within the framework of international organizations.

They also confirmed their readiness to further develop the relations of friendship and strategic partnership in all areas.