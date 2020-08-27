Kyrgyzstan to adopt new anti-corruption strategy soon

The Secretariat of Kyrgyzstan’s Security Council, in close cooperation with independent experts involved, has developed a draft of a new State Strategy for 2021-2024 to combat corruption in the Kyrgyz Republic and eliminate its causes, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The document will be submitted to the upcoming meeting of the Security Council, Secretary of the Council Damir Sagynbaev reported Wednesday to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the secretary presented information on the preparation for the regular meeting of the Security Council, which will sum up results of law enforcement bodies’ work to combat corruption in the republic for two and a half years, and will consider and approve the draft of a new State Strategy to combat corruption.

Damir Sagynbayev noted the new strategy meets modern challenges and threats, provides for the introduction of new anti-corruption mechanisms aimed at systemic fight against corrupt practices in state bodies, and includes other innovations that strengthen the anti-corruption policy of the country.

"This draft law introduces effective anti-corruption mechanisms and significantly tightens control over expenditures and incomes of officials of all levels. With its adoption, our declaration campaign will be much more effective," concluded Secretary Sagynbayev.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov emphasized the new strategy should become the basic anti-corruption document of the country for the coming years, which will increase the revenue part of the republican budget, increase transparency and efficiency of the process of providing public services to the population and strengthen public confidence in the government.