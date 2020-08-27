Construction of new hospital in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan to be completed by late September

The construction of a new hospital in the city of Naryn is planned to be completed by the end of September, Semetey Cherikbaev, deputy governor of Naryn Oblast Kyrgyzstan said at online news briefing, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that the hospital is designed for 70 beds, 20 of which are provided for the intensive care unit.

“Currently, construction work is being actively carried out, builders work in the daytime and at night. We hope that the hospital will be commissioned by the end of September, equipped with medical equipment and everything necessary for the benefit of the population,” he said.