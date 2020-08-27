Vice PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan hold talks on borders

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov and Advisor to the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan in the rank of Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Mehriddin Khairiddinov discussed issues of delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz government reported that Vice Prime Minister Akram Madumarov noted the importance of this meeting.

“Due to the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as due to a number of objective reasons, the work of the government delegations of the two countries on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border has slowed down. Despite this, we, as fraternal peoples living in the neighborhood for many centuries, must take care of the speedy completion of the process of delimitation of the remaining sections and begin work on the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border in accordance with the Treaty signed in 2017,” said Akram Madumarov, stressing the need for further active joint activities of the two delegations.

Advisor Mehriddin Khairiddinov noted the importance of resolving border issues and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation between government delegations.

During the meeting, issues of further work of government delegations to describe the passage of the project line of the state border, as well as issues of strengthening border security and cooperation were discussed.

The sides reached agreement on the resumption of bilateral negotiations of the working groups on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border and the continuation of work on the description of the project line in the remaining sections.