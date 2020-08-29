Construction of 69 schools is planned to be completed this year

It is planned to complete the construction of 69 schools this year, Urmatbek Kokocharov, the Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction and Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that 3 schools will be completed in October of this year, the funds for the construction of which were provided from a single deposit account.

“In general, funds from a single deposit account were provided for the construction of 15 schools,” he said.

In addition, Kokocharov noted that the construction of the remaining 12 schools is scheduled to be completed in April 2021.

“In total, this year it is planned to finish construction of 69 schools in the republic, construction of additional buildings is planned in some of them. In addition, it is planned to build a kindergarten, a cultural center, 3 sports complexes and 17 healthcare facilities,” he said.