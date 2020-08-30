Kyrgyzstan reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 108 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases to 43,820, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on COVID-19 said that 5 of the new cases are medical workers, bringing the tally of contracted medical workers to 3131.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 38,198 after 225 new ones were added.

Currently 736 patients receive treatment in hospitals and 4870 at home.

One new virus related death have been registered over the past day, bringing the COVID-19 fatality rate in Kyrgyzstan to 1,059.