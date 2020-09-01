Kyrgyzstan launches project on consulting and legal support for rural women

The Rural Women Project has been launched in Osh and Chui Oblasts of Kyrgyzstan to improve the quality of life and increase access to information and legal awareness, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Union of Local Self-Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the project aims to reduce and eliminate discriminatory stereotypes against rural women.

Under the project, assistance will be provided in expanding legal opportunities and obtaining consulting and qualified legal assistance, provided by the Free Legal Aid Centers and Buses of Solidarity, as part of the implementation of the provisions of the Law "On State Guaranteed Legal Aid" adopted in 2016.

The project will cover rural women and decision makers in 193 rural counties of Osh and Chui Oblasts. This initiative will increase the legal knowledge of at least 400 rural women from local activists, non-profit organizations, and vulnerable groups; and at least 200 representatives of local authorities.

Various forms of interaction between local government bodies and the Free Legal Aid Centers and Buses of Solidarity will be intensified.

This project is being implemented in partnership with the Legal and Business Development Fund and the Union of Local Self - Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. This initiative is financed by UNDP within the framework of the "Towards sustainable access to justice for legal empowerment in the Kyrgyz Republic” joint project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and UNDP.