Security Council of Kyrgyzstan to study reasons of spread of COVID-19

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, localize foci of infection and mitigate threats to the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic from January to July 2020, the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic held 8 meetings, at which the heads of state bodies were given appropriate recommendations, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Kyrgyz President’s press service reported that the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic monitors the implementation of all decisions adopted by the Security Council and studies implementation of taken measures by the involved state bodies.

Currently, the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to implement the recommendations of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, is conducting a detailed study, analysis of the conditions and reasons that contributed to the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, in some cases, resulting in deaths, including the unavailability of state bodies, including healthcare organizations, to the provision of emergency medical care to the population.

The results of the analysis will be submitted to a meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic for the adoption of appropriate organizational and managerial conclusions and additional recommendations to government agencies aimed at preventing a similar deterioration in the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.