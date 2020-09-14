Over 8,4 thsd unemployed citizens in Kyrgyzstan provided with jobs

As of Sept. 1, 2020, 100 thousand unemployed citizens are registered in the employment services, the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development said Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Unemployment allowance was assigned to 215 unemployed citizens.

8 thousand 423 citizens are provided with jobs with assistance of employment service.

Taking into account the labor market needs in labor force of certain professions, employment services sent 3 thousand 714 unemployed citizens for vocational training.

Unemployed people were trained mainly in professions that were in demand on the labor market - gas electric welder, hairdresser, computer operator, accountant with knowledge of 1C, cook, seamstress, tailor, office manager, electrician, driver.

9 thousand 643 unemployed citizens were sent to paid public works under the procedure of temporary employment.

Active measures on labor market covered 13 thousand 357 unemployed citizens.

The number of vacant workplaces declared to the employment services as of Sept. 1, 2020 made 11 thousand 993. 37 people applied for one vacant job.