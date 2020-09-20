Kyrgyzstan reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Sunday 81 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 45,416, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The republican headquarters on COVID-19 said that two of the new cases are medical workers, bringing the tally of contracted medical workers to 3199.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan increased to 41,578 after 94 new ones were added.

The headquarters has reported no death from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. The nationwide death toll stands at 1,063.

Currently, 566 COVID-19 patients are still in hospitals throughout the country and 1,762 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 daily infections have been falling below 100 since Aug. 31, after they once hit a record 1,654 cases on July 17.