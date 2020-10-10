UN chief voices concern over situation in Kyrgyzstan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over the situation in Kyrgyzstan following Sunday's elections, said his spokesman, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The secretary-general is concerned about developments in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests that erupted following the Oct. 4 parliamentary elections continue, with episodes of violence being reported today," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement. "The secretary-general calls on all actors involved to refrain from violence."

The United Nations stands ready to assist in finding a peaceful resolution of the situation, including through the engagement of the secretary-general's special representative for Central Asia, said the statement.