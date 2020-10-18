Coronavirus' latest: 45,736 Kyrgyzstanis recovered

Another 227 coronavirus patients have recovered in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours, the Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

A total of 45,736 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus.

Kyrgyzstan's total number of coronavirus infection cases has reached 52,004.

3 new deaths are reported over the last 24 hours, in total the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 1,111 people in the republic.

Currently, 2,489 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals and 2,232 patients - at home.

According to HQ data, the current recovery rate of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan is 87,6 percent and the fatality rate is 2,1 percent.