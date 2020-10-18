Kyrgyz CEC proposes to hold repeat parliamentary elections on Dec. 20

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting on setting the date and organization of repeat parliamentary elections, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the CEC reported that the election commission considers it important to create legal conditions for expanding the representation of political forces representing the interests of citizens in parliament before setting the date of repeated elections at the legislative level.

In this regard, the CEC requested the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan to consider in a short time:

- lowering the electoral threshold for entering parliament and the size of the electoral deposit;

- changing the procedure for the right to change the electoral address ( form 2);

- legislative regulation of participation in repeated elections of political parties, whose actions served as the basis for invalidating the election results.

Within the framework of the meeting, the legal and organizational aspects of the repeated parliamentary elections were discussed. After setting the date, the elections must be held within two months. The CEC members consider it expedient to schedule the elections for Dec. 20, so that there is an opportunity to sum up the voting results and the election results in 2020.