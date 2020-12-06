Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from novel coronavirus approaching 1,300

Kyrgyzstan recorded on Sunday 5 new fatalities related to COVID-19 coronavirus infection: three deaths were registered in the capital city of Bishkek, two –in Chui Oblast, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the latest report from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, a total of 1,295 Kyrgyzstanis died from novel coronavirus so far.

The country’s tally of infections has reached 74,973 after registration of 328 cases in the past day.

Of these, 66,993 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered.

Currently, 2,551 patients are being treated in hospitals and 3,441 patients are receiving treatment at home.

2,489 PCR tests were conducted over the past day.