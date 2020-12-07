Kyrgyzstan's electricity consumption in November made over 1.7 bln kWh

According to operational data from the central dispatch service of the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan (NEGK), electricity consumption in the Kyrgyz power system in November 2020 amounted to 1 billion 716 million 927 thousand kWh, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the company, in 2019, consumption for the same period amounted to 1 billion 625 million 586 thousand kWh.