Kyrgyzstan’s referendum on form of government recognized valid

Kyrgyzstan’s referendum on the form of government in the republic has been recognized as valid, with a voter turnout being above the threshold of 30%, the press service of the country’s Central Elections Commission (CEC) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout two hours before the end of voting was 33.13%.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan is holding early presidential polls and a referendum on the form of government, either a parliamentary or presidential republic.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the presidential office. Voting is being held at 2,470 poling stations, including 48 outside the country. Early presidential elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout while the referendum will be recognized valid with a voter turnout more than 30%.