Kyrgyzstan, Belarus debate co-op issues in education and science

Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliyev received Ambassador of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan Andrey Strachko, the press service of the Kyrgyz Education Ministry said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian cooperation in education and science in the framework of earlier reached agreements.

At the moment, there is an agreement between the two governments on cooperation in education, under which up to 10 grant places are allocated annually for studies in universities of both countries on a parity basis.

In addition, the ambassador informed that under a decree of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, 12 grants in priority areas of study are allocated for Kyrgyz citizens for 2021-2022 academic calendar.

During the converse, the sides expressed interest in joint training of specialists in IT professions.

In this context, Minister Beishenaliyev noted the significant experience of the Belarusian side in the High Tech Park sphere, expressed interest in sending Kyrgyz specialists to Belarus to gain the necessary experience in this area.

In his turn, Ambassador Strachko invited the interlocutor tio pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus.