Another international airport to appear in Kyrgyzstan

Turkish investors intend to reconstruct and expand the Kerben regional airport n in Jalal-Abad Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Manas International Airport reported that after the modernization of infrastructure, Kerben airport will become more attractive for passenger flights.

At the moment, discussions of cooperation details are underway, where Ety Bakyr Tereksai LLC is planning to make direct investments in Kerben airport's modernization on mutually beneficial conditions.

As a result of this cooperation, the airport will get an improved artificial runway that meets international ICAO standards. The reconstructed airport will be able to claim the status of an international.

"The implementation of this cooperation will be a vivid example of direct cooperation with a large foreign investor and will create additional opportunities for rapid movement between regions," the report said.

Eti Bakyr Tereksai is a joint venture between Kyrgyz Altyn (25%) and the Turkish company Eti Bakyr (75%). In 2015, investors from Turkey won the tender to develop the Terek, Terekkan and Perevalnoye gold deposits, paying $20 million for the right to develop the three deposits.

The investor is a large Turkish company Eti Bakir A.S., which is the largest company in the mining industry of Turkey and the only private company engaged in copper production.