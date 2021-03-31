Uzbekistan intends to invest $ 2 mln in creation of garment factory in Bishkek FEZ

Uzbekistan plans to invest USD 2 million in the creation of a garment factory in the Bishkek Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Trend reports citing Kabar.

General Director of the Bishkek FEZ Kudret Taichabarov, head of the Uzbek company Nil-Granit (SAMO brand) Akrom Ganiev and deputy head of the Uztekstilprom association Daniyar Khabibullaev signed a roadmap on Monday, the press service of Uztekstilprom reported.

According to the document, the Uzbek side will invest USD 2 million in the creation of a large garment factory in Kyrgyzstan. It is assumed that more than 200 jobs will be created here.

The Uzbek side leases an area of ​​2 hectares in the Bishkek FEZ and will create a new enterprise here. The Kyrgyz side will provide the necessary infrastructure, adapt the construction project to the construction standards of Kyrgyzstan and help obtain all the necessary permits.

The factory will produce clothing for export to the EAEU countries and beyond, in accordance with all international standards. “