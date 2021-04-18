Kyrgyzstan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan added 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 91,883, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 134 recoveries and three new virus-related deaths were reported over the past day, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 86,907 and the death toll to 1,549.
1227 of the active cases are being treated in hospitals, while another 1229 patients are receiving treatment at home.
A total of 5,582 lab tests were conducted in the country over the past day.
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert