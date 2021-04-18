Kyrgyzstan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan 18 April 2021 11:47 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 91,883, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 134 recoveries and three new virus-related deaths were reported over the past day, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 86,907 and the death toll to 1,549.

1227 of the active cases are being treated in hospitals, while another 1229 patients are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 5,582 lab tests were conducted in the country over the past day.

