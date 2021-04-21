Kyrgyzstan's population outflow decreased by 21% in 2020: statistics

In 2020, there was a significant decrease in the migration outflow of the population, the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Last year, migration processes in the republic, as before, were characterized by a negative migration balance, i.e. an excess of the number of departures for permanent residence (or for a sufficiently long period of residence) over the number of arrivals.

In 2020, about one thousand people arrived in the republic for permanent residence (1.4 thousand people - in 2019), 5.8 thousand people left the republic (7.6 thousand people - in 2019).

As a result, the migration outflow of population (the difference between the numbers arriving in the republic and leaving it) was 4.8 thousand people against 6.2 thousand people in 2019, and decreased by 21%.

Besides, last year there was a decrease in the number of Kyrgyzstanis who left the country for the territory of other states in order to change their place of permanent residence. Russia (65.1%) and Kazakhstan (28.6%) are still the dominant states in terms of the choice of permanent residence for migrants.