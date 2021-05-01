Kyrgyzstan unveils number of casualties in incident on border with Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The death toll from Kyrgyzstan in the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has reached 33 people, First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova said, Trend reports referring to the Kabar News Agency.

Soltonbekova made the remark at a briefing.

“A total of 163 people were injured, 49 patients with severe injuries were taken by a special plane to Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek city. All victims have gunshot wounds and fractures,” said the ministry representative.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan), following rumors of people stealing water.

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes.