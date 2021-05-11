Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for vegetable oil and sugar

In Kyrgyzstan, a temporary state regulation of prices for certain types of socially important goods has been introduced in order to ensure the availability of food products, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The temporary state regulation of prices is valid for 90 calendar days, with the establishment of the maximum mark-up on the following socially important food products:

1) vegetable sunflower oil;

2) granulated sugar.

Thus, the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic has been instructed to take measures to regulate the state regulation of prices for these food products, while the Ministry of Economy and Finance - to notify the Eurasian Economic Commission and member states of the Eurasian Economic Union about the decision in the prescribed manner.

The decision was signed by Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov and comes into force fifteen days after its official publication.