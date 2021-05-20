Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of unimpeded transit of cargo

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nuran Niyazaliyev discussed topical cooperation issues with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In the course of the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Kazakh cooperation, as well as the implementation of previously reached agreements, including the unimpeded transit of cargo through Kazakhstan, facilitation of Kyrgyz-Kazakh border crossing for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and holding the Days of Culture, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming official visit of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi to Kyrgyzstan.

At the end of the talks, the sides expressed confidence in further strengthening of close cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest.