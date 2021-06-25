875 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan reported on Friday 875 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 118,981, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 533 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 107,391.
The headquarters also reported 6 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,964.
Currently, 2,702 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 132 of them are in critical condition and 5,862 patients - at home.
A total of 7,500 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.
