Kyrgyzstan receives modern mobile medical complexes

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev solemnly received eight mobile medical complexes (caravans) as part of the Health Caravan project, funded on a grant basis by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD), whose funds are managed by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The ceremony took place on Thursday at Ala-Too Square in Bishkek.

During the event, the minister thanked Kyrgyzstan's partners for their support, adding that the country really needs this kind of equipment.

"As is know, there is a lack of quality medical care in remote mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan. There are problems in terms of receiving tests, ultrasound, X-rays and spot diagnoses. In this regard, with the support of the Eurasian Development Bank, we were able to obtain new vehicles equipped with modern medical equipment. The equipment will be sent to Jalal-Abad Oblast Clinical Hospital, as well as the National Hospital. Special attention will be paid to Batken Oblast and its areas close to the state border," the health minister noted.

In addition, during the handover of equipment a videoconferencing was held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov and Acting Executive Director of the EFSR Project Unit Andrey Shirokov.

Shirokov congratulated the Kyrgyz side on the beginning of the implementation of an important project for the republic. The meeting ended with a symbolic handover of caravans.

The aim of the Health Caravan project is to improve disease prevention and detection in rural and hard-to-reach areas by organizing targeted preventive examinations to detect various diseases, including at an early stage.

The EFSD grant funding for the project is $2 million.