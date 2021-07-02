Kyrgyz textile industry begins entering Korean market

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea Dinara Kemelova met with Director of HESED company Moon Kyung Mi together with head of NAG Group Gulshayir Nadyrbekova, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Kyrgyz Embassy in South Korea reported that during the meeting, Moon Kyung Mi informed about the import of women's clothing from Kyrgyzstan to South Korea starting this year. She positively evaluated the qualification of Kyrgyz specialists in the field of garment production.

She also emphasized the interest of Korean consumers in Kyrgyz products and reported on plans to increase the volume of supplies to the Korean market.

In turn, Dinara Kemelova noted textile industry in Kyrgyzstan has been dynamically developing in recent years.

"Our enterprises supply their products not only to neighboring countries, but also to states of the Eurasian Economic Council and and the European Union market," she said.

The ambassador also informed about the investment climate in the Kyrgyz Republic, especially in this industry.

The sides agreed to continue active cooperation in the textile industry.