Turkmen, Kyrgyz FMs talk electricity and gas supplies

On July 2, 2021, at the initiative of the Turkmen side, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev held a telephone conversation with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The ministers discussed the results of the official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Turkmenistan on June 27-28, 2021, and also outlined further joint actions to implement the agreements reached at the highest level.

Kazakbaev and Meredov were unanimous in the opinion that the visit had become an important historical stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements of Zhaparov and Berdimuhamedov on the supply of electricity and natural gas from Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic, interaction in the field of transport, education and tourism, as well as the implementation of investment projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Also, the foreign ministrers of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan exchanged views on the preparation of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events, including holding the next Consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia in Avaza (Turkmenistan) on August 5-6, 2021 and holding various events within the framework of this forum.