Kyrgyzstan adds 1,437 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added on Monday 1,437 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 132,070, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that the new cases included 924 in the capital city Bishkek, 142 cases in Chui Oblast, while the other cases were detected in the other regions.

The total number of people having recovered from the virus reached 113,212 after 568 new recoveries were recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, 9 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,046.

According to the headquarters, 4,126 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 11,589 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The headquarters said that the country conducted 6,356 coronavirus tests over the past day.