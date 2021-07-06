Kyrgyzstan reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan reported on Tuesday 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections in the country to 133,303, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that among the new cases 30 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 5,644.

The total number of people having recovered from the virus reached 113,975 after 763 new recoveries were recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, 8 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,054.

According to the headquarters, 4,158 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 12,012 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The headquarters said that the country conducted 9,172 coronavirus tests over the past day.

Kyrgyzstan has started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29. Since the vaccination program began, more than 122,938 people have been vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan.